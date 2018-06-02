A student pilot from Orange County Flight Center performed an emergency landing on Huntington Beach road in Los Angeles on June 1 after her aircraft reportedly lost power. This dash cam footage shows the plane hovering low over the streets, before successfully landing on the road. According to local media, the aircraft touched the ground safely and despite blocking traffic, there were no reported injuries.
Watch: Terrifying Moment Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Busy Street
Jun 2, 2018 16:36 IST
