Actor Karthi has joined hands with Jeetu Joseph of Drishyam fame. This film has Jyothika also, and she plays Karthi's elder sister. This film is titled Thambi in Tamil, and the Telugu dubbed version is called Donga. This thriller has Sathyaraj also in a key role.

The first look of Donga was unveiled by actor Suriya Sivakumar on November 15, and going by the poster, a riveting thriller seems to on the cards from the highly-talented Malayalam director. The faces of Karthi and Jyothika appear side by side on the first look poster with a police jeep in the middle. This looks went viral in some time and it indicated that the film will be releasing in December this year.

Along with Viacom18 Studios, Jyothika's brother Suraj is bankrolling the project. While Govind Vasantha is composing the tunes, acclaimed cinematographer RD Rajasekhar is handling the camera.

And on the immediate next day, the makers have unveiled the teaser of Donga and actor Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his Twitter handle to unveil the teaser to the audience.

The teaser is about a thief, his sister, their love for each other and then comes the twist. Jyothika's character looks gloomy as she is seen waiting for the arrival of her brother, while Karthi's seems to be a lot of fun with complications.

Jeetu Joseph has proved with Drishyam that he is good at making thriller films. So once again, which a thriller like Donga, the director has raised expectations. Post a stupendous success with Khaidi, Karthi is all set to hit the theatres in December with a bang. Also, it is expected that Jyothika playing a key role in this film would be a special attraction.