Sunny Leone has been making sure that she keeps her fans and followers entertained ever since the lockdown has begun. From posting videos with her kids to sharing hot bikini pictures, Sunny has made her fans hooked to her Instagram.

Now, pulling a hilarious prank on her husband, Sunny has just uploaded a video, making Daniel panic as she cuts her finger.

Sunny Leone took her Instagram to upload the funny video where we can see her pulling off an epic prank as she planned to show him a chopped finger and fake blood made out of paint. After creating a fake finger cut scenario, she shouts out Daniel's name for help.

As soon as Daniel enters the kitchen, he was shocked to see the blood and rushes to help out her loving wife, only to find out later that has been fooled. The most hilarious part of the clip is when Sunny says, "Daniel ka band bajega aaj." Sharing the video, Sunny captioned it as, "Prank!! This ain't no cooking video!!!! Haha @dirrty99 got pranked and served!!"

Check out the video:

After the whole prank, when Sunny asked him about her prank he says, "Generally, I am a pretty serious person in life. That is just my personality. I actually don't even like pranks that much. I don't even like pranks on other people and I definitely don't like pranks on me. So, if you want me to rate your prank, I think it's a zero because I hated that it was done on me."

Earlier this week, Sunny has some artistic fun with her family where the actress along with husband, and her kids Nisha, Noah and Asher were spotted painting together.

Sunny shared the artwork of her family and wrote, "Family art with @dirrty99 !! The kids, Daniel and Nathalina have laid the base of my next piece! Officially in paint mode! I'm truly blessed with them all! Will share the final once I'm done working on it :) lol."