A graduate student in South Africa turned her graduation ceremony into a fashion runway with her sassy catwalk. The video of the 22-year-old is going viral on social media.

According to the Independent Online, Chrysontha Alicia Palan graduated with a BA degree in communication media and arts at University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), on Monday. The Durban resident said that she always dreamt about walking on the graduation stage and also made her own dress for the special occasion.

"I normally sew my own clothing because I'm original. That navy color is elegant, I'd say. To me, it just said graduation day. I didn't look for the design anywhere as creativity is my middle name," said Palan.

"I am a bubbly, energetic character and this was my way of rocking the graduation runway - It's the Beyonce side of me," she explained.

In the video, Palan is seen patiently waiting for her name to be called before walking on the stage confidently.

She was wearing a blue dress with her gown and paired it with high heels. With the diva-like attitude, she even stopped to pose for a photograph, turned around, while putting her sunglasses back on. Her little act managed to bring a smile on the face of the Chancellor Chief Justice Mogeong Mogeong.

She said that she's still looking for a job. This year she'll continue with her masters as she received a scholarship for her further studies.

"After completing my master's degree, I'm planning to relocate to Johannesburg or Cape Town to spread my wings and be independent. One day I see myself as a fashion editor sitting in a huge office with an amazing view. I know I'll make it," said Palan.