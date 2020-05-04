Nature is full of unexplored glory. The extent of natural phenomenons is dazzling. Though with the help of technology we are discovering marvellous occurrences much in-depth and breadth, there's still a spectrum that is yet to be explored.

In that same series is the seasonal gathering of monarch butterflies that converge in huge clusters in the Mexican jungle during the winter months. The butterflies would come there in billions.

Till now, it had been out of reach for most of us to see them up close during their cluster forming period as they used to collect up high on the trees in a dense forest where it was hard to reach. Also, the beautiful shy creatures are extremely fearful of any outsiders coming close to their habitat. These factors made it difficult for most of us to see them in their full glory.

Such arduous condition let only a few brave ones to venture out in the dense jungle of Mexico and witness this wonderful phenomenon.

But with development in technology, there rises a possibility that made the capture and study of this part of flora and fauna possible. And that without disturbing the balance or scaring the delicate creatures away.

Modelling a drone after hummingbird so as to not scare away the swarm of butterflies, few nature enthusiasts captured this incredible video of billions of monarch butterflies huddling in the mountains of Mexico.

These butterflies come all the way from Canada to escape the harsh winter of the North. How do they come to the exact spot is a mystery. But they congregate in the jungle, converging on huge swathes of trees, huddled together to keep themselves warm until the Sun comes up to raise the temperature.

At a specific temperature, say around 50 degrees, the monarch butterflies gain enough warmth to venture out in search of nectar.

Since hummingbirds also feed on nectar, the butterflies do not consider them as a threat. Rather, their presence is assuring for butterflies.

Taking clues from the nature, wildlife enthusiasts with the help of hummingbird shaped drones, have been able to capture the monarch butterflies going about in their activities.

All these have been recorded up close giving us insight about one of the least studied aspects of these beautiful creatures.

Watch the video to see the exquisite phenomenon taking place. For time being if we can't go out in the wild, let the technology bring the best of nature to us to soothe us during this lockdown.