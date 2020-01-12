Deepika Padukone's appearance at the Jawaharlal Nehru University has created a lot of stir in media. Film fraternity and netizens have come out in support of the Chhapaak actor. On the other hand, there are some eminent politicians and actors bashing the actor left, right and center for lending her support by standing in solidity with JNU students.

One of the leaders from an eminent party accused Deepika of having connections with Kanahiya Kumar, while some even say it was Deepika's way to promote her film Chhapaak.

Eminent actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani also reacted to actor Deepika Padukone visiting the JNU campus.

The Union minister said, " I would rather know what her political affiliation is than not know... It's her right to stand next to people who say Bharat tere tukde honge."

By this, Smriti referred to Deepika's statement that she made in an old interview, where she reportedly supported Rahul Gandhi for Prime Minister.

She further went on to say, "I also think that anybody who has read the news knew where you are going to stand... knew that you are standing with people who celebrate every time a CRPF jawan is killed."

. @smritiirani takes down Deepika Padukone for supporting Bharat Tere Tukde Gang pic.twitter.com/XzqTmSjeaN — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 10, 2020

The entire fiasco has surfaced in media like wildfire and there are few places in which her film is being boycotted.

Deepika has not commented on this rather she was seen visiting Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek divine blessing from Lord Ganesha.

Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vikrant Massey and Deepika Padukone in the lead role.