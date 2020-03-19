The Coronavirus outbreak has left everybody in the lurch. With everything under lockdown, even the busiest people are now slowing down. Bollywood lately has been spending a lot more time in. The latest person to present ideas to spend time at home during a lockdown is Salman Khan.

Salman Khan recently shared a video on Instagram where he sketches like a pro. With movie shoots on hold and release dates pushed, the actor now has time to sketch and shared a little glimpse into his art to his fans.

Salman Khan sketches in his latest Instagram video

Bhai is looking out for his own even during the quarantine in Mumbai. Stars have been posting on social media about their respective ideas on how to spend time during the partial lockdown in Mumbai due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Salman Khan took to Instagram early in the morning today to post about a little activity he engaged in. He posted an IG video of him sketching, and he does it like a pro. He sketches a man and woman in black clothes. In the video, while he sketches he even hums Hrithik Roshan's iconic song, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. What more could fans want from the star?

The star's shoot for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been suspended due to the pandemic. This pandemic has forced even the biggest stars to make the most of the lockdown, some by eating, some by cleaning, and some like Salman Khan showed us, sketching.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is supposed to hit theatres this Eid, and will see Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The Bollywood actor will also be seen playing a cop in a gangster film with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He is also going to be in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside Pooja Hegde.