The trailer of Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film Jawani Jaaneman is garnering good response. The quirky poster and the song teasers are full of life, seeing Saif in an all-new avatar is making us wait for the film to hit the theatres.

The film marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewala. At the song preview of 'Gallan Kardi' that happened last evening, Saif was present with debutant Alaya, Jackky Bhagnani and Jazzy B. Saif Ali Khan spoke in length how marriage changes a man, how his daughter Sara Ali Khan reacted to the trailer and what is his advice to his son Ibrahim and more.

Saif Ali Khan on life post marriage

Marriage makes a man 'chomu', what chomu here means that when a man gets married then, he turns homely and his life revolves around his kids and wife. whereas in the film my character is not ready for this shift and wants to lead a bachelor's life.

Saif Ali Khan didn't say yes to 'Jawani Jaaneman'

My partner in film production Mr. Jay Shewakramani bought the rights of a South American film for its remake, When I first saw the original movie, I liked it but not so much that I would want to be part of the film, it took me one to two years to say yes to the film once the changes were made.

The poster is similar to Pooja Bedi's film from 'Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander'

After watching the poster of Jawaani Jaaneman Alaya's mother Pooja Bedi sent me the poster of her film 'Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander' (which was released way back in the '90s) and I laughed insanely and replied to her saying, 'you win'.

On daughter Sara Ali Khan's reaction after seeing the poster of Jawani Jaaneman

After watching the trailer Sara said it's really good and this is the best trailer she has seen so far

Alaya has the same energy as Shah Rukh Khan

Alaya is a brilliant girl this new generation vibe, I have worked with Shah Rukh Khan and I felt she has the same energy that SRK has!

On his son, Ibrahim going to pubs and Taimur Ali Khan going to clubs

As I have turned 50 now, I'll leave girls & pubs to Ibrahim and will probably stay at home & read to Taimur, I am an old man now just pretending to be cool, Taimur and I often go to the same club and we often like the same girl but then I pick him up and send him home.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Saif Ali Khan is now, busy promoting Jawaani Janemaan featuring Tabu and debutante Alaya.

The film is slated to release on January 31, 2020