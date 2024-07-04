And it is celebration time once again! Team India is back in the country with the coveted T20 World Cup trophy. Rohit Sharma and his team were stuck in Barbados owing to hurricane Beryl. Now, after a long delay and wait, team India is back in the country and were greeted with Bhangra and dhol beats at the Delhi airport.

Players show off their Bhangra moves

Rohit Sharma didn't hesitate and shook a leg with the dance crew on some Bhangra beats. The excitement and happiness of winning the trophy was quite palpable in the other members of Team India as well. Hardik Pandya showed victory sign, smiled and posed for the paps before moving on. Rishab Pant, who made a remarkable comeback after a near-death accident, was also seen shaking his legs to the beats.

Soaking in the joy of victory

Star of the tournament, Jasprit Bumrah was welcomed with loud cheers as he made his way towards the team bus. However, being the introvert he is, Boom Boom just chose to smile and walk away. Virat Kohli was also seen beaming with pride as it was his knock that gave India a good run to secure the match. Axar Patel and other team India players were also seen happily boarding the bus.

Rohit Sharma invites for victory parade

The Indian captain took to social media to extend an invite to all the cricket lovers to join him and the team at Wankhede stadium and Marine Drive for a victory rally. "We want to enjoy this special moment with all of you. So let's celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive & Wankhede on July 4th from 5:00pm onwards. It's coming home," Rohit mentioned in his post.

With the T20 WC win, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja announced retirement from the T20 format.