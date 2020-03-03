Actress Rashmika Mandanna has wrapped up all the post-release formalities of Bheeshma and pre-production formalities of her next film with Allu Arjun and Sukumar. In this happiness, while leaving Hyderabad, the actress was seen flaunting her dance moves at the airport and the paparazzi couldn't stop themselves from treasuring those moments in their cameras.

Rashmika is known for being bubbly, chirpy and very much media friendly too. So whenever she sees paparazzi at the airport, she makes sure she gives them some good poses to capture.

Take a look at the video here:

Dressed in black, Rashmika has danced randomly the minute she saw the camera. Photographer Kamlesh Anand took to his Instagram account to share the video of the actress and wrote, "#rashmikamandanna does some cool dance moves as she get papped atbhyd airport @kamleshnand @rashmika_mandanna #instalook." (sic)

Rashmika is basking in the success of her latest flick Bheeshma which has tremendously well at the box office. She has Karthi's Sultaan in her kitty. On the recent note, she has bagged two biggies in Tamil and Telugu. While she is roped in as one of the leading ladies on ThalapathyVijay's 65, she is part of Trivikram Srinivas and Jr NTR's Ayinanu Poyi Ravale Hastinaku. An official announcement on Jr NTR's 30 is awaited.

The Bangalore beauty has bagged two back to back with Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma and within a very short span of time, has become one of the most sought after actresses down south. Also, it is said that she has increased her remuneration.