Sister and Manager of Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel is back to what she is best at. Rangoli who is often seen targeting Bollywood ever now is then shared a video on her social media where she voiced out her opinion against Vidhu Vinod Chopra's recent film Shikara which is set against the backdrop of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the Kashmir Valley in late 1989 and early 1990.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film is in news for its subject line and not showing the actual plight of Kashmiri Pandits. Recently public interest litigation (PIL) was filed last week in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court against the film, demanding a stay on release and the deleting of certain scenes.

Now ever since the film has been released, several netizens have been trending #BoycottShikara apart from lashing out at the filmmaker for 'undermining' and 'commercializing' genocide.

Recently at the screening of Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits, a female from the Kashmiri Pandit community lashed out at the filmmaker alleging that he had commercialized the issue of Kashmiri Pandit exodus of the 1990s.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel shared her video on her social media account and captioned it as, "Himmat hai iss sherni ki issne Vidhu Chopra ki screening mein uske mooh pe thooka aur logon ne taliyaan bajaee.... yeh tamache ki goonj woh kabhi nahin bhoolega."

Himmat hai iss sherni ki issne Vidhu Chopra ki screening mein uske mooh pe thooka aur logon ne taliyaan bajaee.... yeh tamache ki goonj woh kabhi nahin bhoolega ...?

The girl in the video is furious and breaks down seeing the film and in the middle of the scene she lashes out at the filmmaker in the theatre saying, "Ye aapne rote hue Hind ke bacche dikhaye , Muslim ke bacche nai dikhaye, rape, murder, jo sab kuch hua wo nai dikhaye, aapka commercialism aapko mubarakh ho (Congratulations on your commercialism) As a Kashmiri Pandit, I disown your film, I disown it." The people inside the theatre clapped for her bravery and calmed her down.

Rangoli not only shared and reported about the incident but also accused Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and tweeted "Yeh dekhiye chindi Bollywood ki kartoot, socha tha Kashmiri Panditon ke zakhm kuch heal honge yeh toh ulta radical Islamists ko sympathy de rahe hain, wah re duniya wah re duniya"

Yeh dekhiye chindi Bollywood ki kartoot, socha tha Kashmiri Panditon ke zakhm kuch heal honge yeh toh ulta radical Islamists ko sympathy de rahe hain, wah re duniya wah re duniya ..

