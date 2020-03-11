Bollywood Holi parties never fail to grab headlines, despite coronavirus scare B-town conducted two grand Holi parties yesterday. One being Zoom Holi party and the other one was hosted by filmmaker Aarti Shetty.

From Varun Dhawan to Ali Bhatt many renowned celebs attended the party. But what grabbed our eyeball was when ex-couple Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor entered the party twinning in white.

Ranbir was present at the party and was snapped with her current girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Pictures of Ranbir and Alia arriving in the same car, wearing white, and Katrina waving at the photographers have gone viral! This definitely proves that there is no bad blood between the two Ranbir and Katrina. While Alia and Katrina have always been pally with each other and shared a cordial relationship with each other.

Check out the scintillating pictures below:

Moving on to Natasha and Varun Dhawan's pictures they look truly, madly deeply in love! Well, this is their last Holi as a couple as the best year they will be officially man and wife!

Other actors present at the Holi bash were, Ankita Lokhande with her friends and boyfriend, Sonal Chauhan and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahurima Tuli.

Sunny Leone too enjoyed the festival with her kids and husband