Video of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu winner Rahul Sipligunj being attacked by a group of men with beer bottles, in a pub in Hyderabad, has been doing rounds since a couple of days. It is reported that Rahul has suffered minor injuries and has been hospitalised.

Post the incident, for the first time, Rahul took to his social media accounts to share what has actually happened that night. At the same time, on Instagram, he shared the CCTV footage from the Prism Pub, where he wrote that the group of men in the pub have provoked him intentionally to pick up a fight with him.

Stand for what is right: Rahul Sipligunj

Till yesterday this was just about a personal issue, and the latest is that this incident has got a political touch and twist to it. Putting an end to all the rumours that are doing rounds, Rahul Sipligunj wrote, "CCTV footage of the incident, how this gang has provoked & attacked me. please see it for yourself & stand for what is right!" (sic)

Watch the video here:

Adding more to this, Rahul tagged Telangana IT Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Ramarao with the post are wrote, "@ktrtrs sir, I always stood for TRS party & I vote for TRS alone because I am born on this land & I will serve Telangana as long as I live." (sic)

Rahul further added that we, as public elect leaders only because they are trusted and that those elected leaders should not be misusing the power they have got. He further added that he is shocked to see an MLA's brother misbehaving the public and hitting people with his brother's influence.

In the video, we can see that Rahul was spending time in the pub with his friends, where a group of people walk past Rahul and misbehave with one of Rahul's friends and later attacked Rahul. The singer's friends try to cool him up and take his side but later looks like it got worse.

He wrote, "This has to stop sir, I need justice & I am waiting for you to take necessary action on this. I request you to look into this case, if you find any mistake in my end, please take the necessary action but if I am not wrong why should I or any common man face what I faced on that day.... I demand justice - an unbiased justice....Thank you Sir for taking time to go through my appeal! God bless Telangana!." (sic)