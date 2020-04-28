Ranbir Kapoor is hands down, one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. He has delivered many brilliant performances over the years and has enthralled the audience. Hailing from the prestigious Kapoor family, he has taken forward the legacy of his grandfather Raj Kapoor and father Rishi Kapoor.

Ranbir is not only a great actor but also India's most desirable bachelor. Just like his movies, his real-life love story is full of masala, twists and turns. Jagga Jasoos fame is known for his on-screen chemistry with his co-stars but his off-screen romance with the leading ladies have gathered a lot of headlines.

Sawariyaa of Bollywood is dating Raazi fame, Alia Bhatt, now, and the lovebirds never fail to give out major relationship goals. But, there was a time when Ranbir used to date Deepika and Katrina and looked head over heels for them.

He was a kind of boyfriend that every girl dreams of. He knew his ex-flames a bit too well, making us wonder why did they have to break up. Here's the proof that no-one knew Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif better than Ranbir Kapoor.

Deepika-Ranbir love story

After making their debuts in 2008, both Ranbir and Deepika started dating each other and were pair together in Bachna Ae Haseeno. Fans were in love with the new Jodi of tinsel town. Both the actors never shied away from accepting their love for each other in public.

They were spotted together at various occasions and reality shows. Ranbir was the 'ideal boyfriend' and knew her in and out. While the couple appeared on the show 'Sajid's Superstars' separately, Ranbir can be seen answering all the questions, effortlessly about his girlfriend Deepika. Here's the proof:

The couple called it split after Deepika caught Ranbir cheating on her. She's now happily married to Ranveer Singh.

Ranbir is Katrina Encyclopedia

While Ranbir proved himself to be the best boyfriend by answering all the questions about Deepika when they were dating, he came out like an encyclopedia on girlfriend Katrina Kaif, after their break-up. Katrina and Ranbir soon started dating each other when Deepika-Ranbir's relationship ended.

They kept their affair hush-hush until the beach pictures of Katrina and Ranbir from their Ibiza holiday went viral on the internet. After dating for six years, Katrina-Ranbir relationship hit rock bottom and the couple parted their ways.

Although the couple is no longer together, Ranbir proved during the promotions of Jagga Jasoos that no one knows Katrina better than him. Have a look:



In both videos, while Ranbir aced the compatibility test on his girlfriends, both Deepika and Katrina failed to answer basic questions about the Sanju fame.