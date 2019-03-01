The Jonas Brothers have released their hyped comeback single, Sucker, and fans can't get over it! Not just because the song is good, and that it shows the three brothers together in a music video after a long time, but also because it stars their respective partners! So we see Nick Jonas' wifey Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Sucker, along with Joe Jonas' fiancee Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle Jonas.

Nick Jonas and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India, in December 2018, after a whirlwind romance in the US where PeeCee was working in her television series Quantico and her first Hollywood film Baywatch. The singer and the actress got engaged in Mumbai in August 2018 in the presence of their parents Kevin Jonas and Denise Jonas, and Madhumalti Chopra, as well as Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Siddharth Chopra.

Indian fans love Nick Jonas and how he dotes on Priyanka Chopra, their favourite actress and former Miss World from India. To see Priyanka collaborate with Nick professionally has brought a smile on the faces of their joint fans.

Sophie Turner, who is famous for Game of Thrones, is also an attraction in the music video. She is all set to get married to Joe Jonas. Danielle Jonas is the much loved wife of Kevin Jonas and the mother of his children.

Take a look at the video of Jonas Brothers' Sucker and tell us if you like it.

The Jonas Brothers sure need a hit single to bring them back in the reckoning, and what better way to do it than get your own partners in the fray! Smart strategy, we must say.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were in Delhi just two days ago to celebrate and attend the Roka ceremony of her brother Siddharth Chopra who is all set to get married to Ishita Kumar. He was earlier engaged to Kanika Mathur but the wedding was called off in 2014. It looks like Siddharth is ready to begin a new phase in his life after his sister got married.