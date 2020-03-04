Foreign schedules of many biggies in Telugu film industry are being postponed due to outbreak of Coronavirus. Amid all news that is doing rounds about the dreadful disease, actor Prabhas and his cousin Uppalapati Pramod, who is one of the producers of UV Creations also, flew to Europe to shoot for their upcoming film which is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame.

Prabhas was spotted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, wearing a mask to prevent himself from the disease. Paparazzi captured him wearing the mask and after watching the video of him entering the airport, fans of the actor seem to be pretty much worried about his safety.

This film is said to have been titled either O Dear or Radhe Shyam, and an official announcement is awaited. Till then, it is called Prabhas 20 Major part of the film has been shot till now, and the makers went back to Europe to can some romantic scenes in between the lead pair at some picturesque locations. Europe and Italy is where the team shot the first schedule.

This film is being produced by Pramod Uppalapati and Vemareddy Vamsikrishna Reddy under UV Creations. Pooja Hegde is playing the leading lady in this film which marks her first ever collaboration with Prabhas. In her recent interview with a Mumbai-based daily, the actress has been all praises for the Saaho actor. The film might release in the month of October, on the occasion of Dasara.

It is pretty much evident that the makers are taking utmost care and preventive measures to stay away from the deadly disease. On the other hand, there are many other filmmakers who are postponing their shoot in foreign countries and are looking for some better places in India itself. Allu Arjun and Sukumar's film, which had to be shot in Italy, has now moved to Kerala, has even the makers of Nagarjuna's Wild Dog shoot have cancelled their Bangkok schedule.