The deadly coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 11,000 people and infected over 2.5 lakh globally, has a positive side too. It has made people more creative, which can be spotted all over social media. And the practice of social isolation is aiding that process.

After the viral 'CORONA' version of Camila Cabello's 2018 song Havana, a Pakistani bureaucrat has come up with a similar version of Shahrukh Khan's 'Suno Na' song from 2003 movie Chalte Chalte.

Naveed Shahzad, Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad has released the coronavirus song to educate people on how to contain the outbreak by following a few really simple steps. In his song, Shahzad is asking people not to panic and unite to fight the coronavirus. He also suggests ways to contain the spread like washing hands and advises people against the hoarding.

"Aur gale na milna, na haath milana, bas door se salaam karna. Yuh daro na daro na corona se milke sab lado na, baar baar haathon ko dhona, wafir hai khaana, tum na ghabrana, Sabun aur ration, Ke na dher lagaana, Humein milke hai yeh kehna, daro na daro na corona se milke sab lado na..." sings Shahzad.

The video of the Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad was shared by a Pakistan journalist on Twitter and it has since gone viral all over social media. Earlier, an Indian girl's 'corona' version of Camila Cabello's 2018 song Havana had gone viral on social media.

Rashmi Shaarvi, who describes herself as a "vocalist, composer and dancer", shared the song on Twitter to "lighten up the mood" and received instant praise from the netizens. Even Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, liked her singing talent.

"There seems to be an unexpected dividend from Covid 19: Creativity is bubbling up all over & social isolation is aiding that process! This young lady's song is an amusing parody, but she has some serious vocal talent.. Here's hoping you become a star, Rashmi..." Mahindra wrote on Twitter along with her video.

