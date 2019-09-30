16-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic is known for his prowess on the tennis court. But the Serbian decided to try his hands at a sport which is completely different – sumo wrestling. Djokovic is in Tokyo for the Japan Open and is making his first appearance at the event.

On the sidelines of the tournament, the Djoker joined couple of sumo wrestlers and learned a few things about the unique Japanese sport. In one of the more funny videos, the tennis superstar tries to push a sumo wrestler back but is unable to move him even an inch.

Djokovic starts his campaign in the Japan Open on October 1 with a match against Australian Alexei Popyrin. The current ranking of the Wimbledon champion's opponent is 94 and he has made his way into the main draw through the qualifiers.

This should be an easy match for the Serbian legend and he is also expected to lift the trophy in Tokyo. The tennis fans in Tokyo would surely love to watch one of the best players in the world play in front of them. Djokovic, on the other hand, would probably be happy to have a taste of Japanese culture.