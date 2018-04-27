Watch: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Crosses the Border, Makes History By Holding Talks With South Korea Close
Watch: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Crosses the Border, Makes History By Holding Talks With South Korea

North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un made history Thursday by crossing the most heavily fortified border in the world and amp;nbsp;to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in a historic development that aims to unite two neighbors technically at war for nearly seven decades. and amp;nbsp;Pictures Credit: ReutersMusic Credit: Audioblocks Achievement