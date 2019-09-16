The full movie of Seetharama Kalyana starring Nikhil Kumar Gowda and Rachita Ram is now officially available for watching online. ZEE5 has released the full movie on its OTT platform.

ZEE5 is one of India's fastest growing multilingual OTT platform and it already has several movies in its catalogue. It is now strengthening its catalogue with the world digital premiere of Seetharama Kalyana, which has been written and directed by A Harsha. The film has a heavy dose of action, romance, comedy and family drama.

Nikhil Kumar, who is all excited to see the online viewers' response, said, "Our film is packaged with high voltage drama and action. It received a phenomenal response in the theatres and now anybody who wants to watch it can catch it now on ZEE5, from the comfort of their home."

Writer and director A Harsha said, "Seetharama Kalyana is a complete pot boiler. The film received much love at the box office and it is now available on ZEE5, for all those who missed it in theatres. We are really excited to partner with ZEE5 and are sure the film will travel further because of their sheer reach."

Aparna Acharekar, ZEE5's Programming Head, said, "Seetharama Kalyana is a mass entertainer and we are thrilled to add it in our movie bucket. 2019 has been an exciting year during which we have added interesting films and series on our platform. We are committed to build a robust library across languages."

In November last year, ZEE5 introduced regional premium packs (Kannada, Tamil and Telugu) for subscribers which have seen great success. The ZEE5 Tamil Premium pack is priced competitively at Rs 49/- for one month and Rs 499/- for a year.