Rajinikanth, the Superstar of Tamil cinema will conduct a press conference at 10.30 AM today, and during this meet, he is likely to reveal details about his political entry. Interestingly, Rajinikanth will not project himself as the Chief Minister candidate in the 2021 elections, instead, he will likely suggest a name for the position of the Tamil Nadu CM.

Rajinikanth is expected to reveal the name of the future chief minister candidate after discussing with Makkal Mandram district secretaries. Even though Makkal Mandram secretaries and workers want Rajinikanth to contest in the upcoming legislative elections as the chief minister candidate, the actor is apparently not interested in it, and he wishes to become a kingmaker, rather than becoming the king.

Rajinikanth's announcement on Thursday will be quite crucial for Tamil Nadu politics, and his grand entry may destabilize the power banks of both AIDMK and DMK.

Watch The Press Meet Live Online: