The coronavirus pandemic has shaken the world. But, there are small reliefs. Many lives and lifestyles have changed. Even celebrities are stopping to think about the situation the world over.

Lisa Haydon completed her eight-week self-quarantine in Hong Kong with her family. Having a baby and a young child, the actress and model finally stepped out and went surfing.

Lisa Haydon celebrates the end of her self-quarantine

Lisa Haydon gave us a glimpse of this, she just completed her eight-week self-quarantine in Hong Kong. The quarantine was a necessity especially because Lisa Haydon recently had her second child. She took to Instagram to celebrate the moment. The model and Bollywood actress went surfing and posted a video of herself in action.

Her video was accompanied by a thought-provoking caption, "Having a newborn baby in a Coronavirus world had me very busy with a bottle of sanitizer... thus haven't been posting that much lately. But here is a video of me finally not staying inside after 8weeks. Most of the world seems to be in self-quarantine at the moment. However, here in Hong Kong things are just about beginning to feel back to normal. The way the ppl here in HK handled this virus from the get-go was commendable. A very militant approach to wearing masks, social distancing, SANITIZER etc... But, What I've learned in these past months is - it doesn't take a lot, or cost a lot to be happy. We've had the pleasure of some quality family time, lots of home baking and cooking, mountain walks on Occassion, catching up on movies, sleep, and plenty of conversations with each other. It's been a break from the craziness of life and it's many professional and social obligations. A time to rest, and recoup... In fact, I wish I would learn to take breaks like this without it being enforced in this unfortunate way. It also got me thinking... Last year a lot of what I read in the news was about Brexit, US-China trade war, Harry and Meghan leaving the royal family, and then experiencing the protests in Hong Kong. But, all of that seems much less talked about in the face of a global health crisis. Without good health, it seems there is little place for any other perspective. In all of this, I pray we find the peace and patience to ride this out and hopefully be better for it. In the meantime, here is some extremely rusty clumsy postnatal surfing for a lol. #IfWeDontLaughWe'llCry"

This should give us the motivation we need to fight the disease here in India. The grass is really greener on the other side.