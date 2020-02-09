Kartik Aaryan, the man of the hour, is also said to be one of the most bankable actors we have in B-town. His last successful film was Pati Patni Aur Woh and he will now be seen in Love Aaj Kal, which is set to hit the theatres this Friday.

The actor is already filming Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and now after giving the viewers a touch of youthful rom-com, the young actor is foraying into action.

Yes, you head it right,

Kartik will be seen in Om Raut's next action film, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Kartik confirms news

Confirming the news, Kartik said, "I've been keen to do an out and out action film for a while, and Bhushan sir knew about it. I recently watched Tanhaji and was completely blown away by not only the spectacular visuals but also the narrative style. Om Raut's vision when it comes to action storytelling using 3D is unparalleled. I'm super excited to be a part of his next film and can't wait to start work on my first action movie."

While Bhushan Kumar, who has been delivering blockbusters in different spaces, confirms the news and says, "It's been a long successful association with Kartik right from SKTKS, PPAW and now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. With the script Om has written, Kartik fits the role to the T. It's Om's vision and passion for cinema which I saw with Tanhaji which made me want to back his next as well. This will be T-Series' first with this kind of a movie which will be a fast-paced action film on a heist."

The director Om Raut adds, "I am happy to associate with Bhushanji again after Tanhaji. He supports my vision to create my next. In the initial stages of the script itself, I knew Kartik would fit the character well and I am glad to have him on board."