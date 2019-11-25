Karthi's Kaithi, which has turned out to be a sleeper-hit at the box office, can be watched now online. Well, not definitely on the notorious Tamil Rockers site, but legally on Hotstar VIP, owned by Novi Digital Entertainment, a subsidiary of Star India.

The Tamil film is available for viewing on Hotstar from Monday, 25 November. The makers have sold the digital rights for a good price, according to the reports.

Kaithi overshadowed by Bigil

Kaithi was released to a very low expectation from the audience. The Tamil flick had seen the light of the day alongside Vijay's Bigil, which is the biggest hits at the box office in 2019, in October.Despite being overshadowed by the Thalapathy-starrer, the Lokesh Kanagaraj's flick managed strike gold at the collection centres.

The collection of Kaithi improved with each passing day and minted over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The film has garnered unanimous positive response from audience and critics.

The story of Kaithi revolves around a criminal, out on parole. The drama that takes place once he is out of jail to meet his 10-year old daughter, whom he has not seen till now, forms the crux of the Karthi's film.

It has to be noted that the same director is now working with Vijay in his next flick, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64.

OTT Trends

The days of cine-goers patiently waiting for the movies to be premiered on TV channels are slowly disappearing with the increase in the viewership of OTT streaming media sites. The movies are being screened much earlier than the satellite channels which have helped the fast-growing platform to increase its audience base.