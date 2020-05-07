The lockdown has revealed some new sources of entertainment. One of these definitely is Karan Johar's banter with his twins Roohi and Yash. The lockdown with the Johars has given us many instances of joy, which definitely show a very different side to filmmaker Karan Johar.

In the latest video, Karan Johar's son Yash uncovers a locker in his father's closet. Young Yash mistakes the locker for a washing machine. When explaining to Yash what a locker does, the director gets a bit existential letting him know that with the current scenario the locker is actually quite useless.

Yash uncovers a locker in the closet

Karan Johar's videos with his two kids, definitely have the potential to brighten up a dull day. Some may say Roohi and Yash can really turn up the sass when they need to. The hilarious videos don't stop and with good reason.

The latest episode of the lockdown with the Johars features an interesting plot twist. As Yash has nearly completed his quest for a washing machine, he unveils the washing machine to his bemused father in his closet. Much to everyone's fond surprise the washing machine is in fact a locker. Karan Johar tries to correct his son by telling him that it's a 'Tijori'. Yash asks him what he does with it.

That's when the Bollywood producer-director tells his son some hard truths. Karan lets him know that he is doing "absolutely nothing" with it at this point in time. He says that given the current economic situation of everybody's lives he wishes that the tijori, was a washing machine as it might have been more useful. Surely many can relate to the feeling as most tijoris have lost their identity and purpose with the current economic trend.