Worlds Highest-Paid Actors Of 2019 Close
Worlds Highest-Paid Actors Of 2019

Kamya Panjabi is the happiest bride as she is all set to take nuptial vows with her long-time boyfriend Shalabh Dang.

Kamya Panjabi marriage
Kamya Panjabi marriage

Her pre-wedding rituals are in full swing starting with Mata ki chowki, engagement, mehndi and sangeet.

The Bigg Boss 7 contestant, Kamya has given a sweet surprise to her fans, by sharing a cute video of the whole engagement ceremony.

Kamya Panjabi Haldi
Kamya Panjabi haldi

In the video, Kamya and Shalabh are seen exchanging wedding rings in front of Guru Nanak Saheb in a Gurudwara. The duo is accompanied by their families, as they exchange rings in a traditional way.

Not only did she have an intimate sagai, her mehndi and sangeet ceremony pictures also went viral.

In the video we see a Kamya dancing with her daughter, family, and friends. Kamya also shared the video of her Mehendi and sangeet

 Check out the pictures and videos below.

Kamya's engagement
Kamya Panjabi's ring ceremony at gurudwara
Kamya Panjabi's ring ceremony at gurudwara
Kamya Panjabi's haldi ceremony
Kamya Panjabi engagement
Kamya Panjabi engagement

As Kamya gets into a wedlock today, International Business Times wishes Kamya a very happy married life ahead!

 

 