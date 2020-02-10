Kamya Panjabi is the happiest bride as she is all set to take nuptial vows with her long-time boyfriend Shalabh Dang.

Her pre-wedding rituals are in full swing starting with Mata ki chowki, engagement, mehndi and sangeet.

The Bigg Boss 7 contestant, Kamya has given a sweet surprise to her fans, by sharing a cute video of the whole engagement ceremony.

In the video, Kamya and Shalabh are seen exchanging wedding rings in front of Guru Nanak Saheb in a Gurudwara. The duo is accompanied by their families, as they exchange rings in a traditional way.

Not only did she have an intimate sagai, her mehndi and sangeet ceremony pictures also went viral.

In the video we see a Kamya dancing with her daughter, family, and friends. Kamya also shared the video of her Mehendi and sangeet

Check out the pictures and videos below.

As Kamya gets into a wedlock today, International Business Times wishes Kamya a very happy married life ahead!