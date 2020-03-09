A video of a constable rapping like a star is has set the microblogging site Twitter on fire. In the video, the constable from the Jammu & Kashmir Police department is seen rapping in his police van. The video garnered more than 11,000 views and over 2,000 retweets.

Rapping about his dreams

Rapping about his determination to follow his dream in spite of difficulties, the young cop sings how music and rap helped him in carrying on in face of hurdles.

In an interview after the video went viral, the constable Jeevan Kumar said that difficult financial situation and lack of support from his family made it difficult for him to solely pursue his passion.

Realising that passion can't be continued without money to support a family he joined the J&K police force in 2018. However, the support that he didn't get at his home now he gets it from his police department.

"Log yahaan sapne dekhte phire neend mein, par mere sapne toh mere neend hi uda gaye...Mere kandho par ghar ki zimmidari par himmat na haari. Phir bhi maine rap rakha jaari...Uthaali zimmidaari toh banaa sipaahi," is an excerpt from his song.

The "rapper cop" has thanked his senior, Mukesh Singh Inspector General of Police, Jammu, for sharing the video.

Reactions on Twitter

People on Twitter are impressed with his talent and some even suggested him to try luck with the Bollywood film industry.

With such an impressive rendition and his story of a poor boy joining Jammu & Kashmir Police after overcoming difficulties could be a good story for filmmakers in Bollywood. Much like Ranveer Sigh's Gully Boy, this boy's story is not less appealing.

The Jammu & Kashmir police are one of the most hard-pressed police forces in the country constantly under pressure in view of a volatile situation in the state. Stories like these where people follow their passion despite tough situations and everyday job responsibilities are inspiring.