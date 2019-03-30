Former Jammu and Kashmir High Court judge and a new entrant into the regional National Conference party in J&K, Qazi Tawqer, who also heads the organisation's Kokernag (South Kashmir wing), is seen telling the people to chop off limbs of the forest department officials who oppose the construction of the road.

"You have my permission. Of anyone from the government forest department comes here again to oppose the road construction, cut their legs and arms," Tawqeer could be heard telling the voters in the shocking viral video. Tawqeer is blatantly promoting violence by saying that nobody would harm them even if they attack the government officials.

"It will take us 2-3 months to form the government. I am my party's representative from the region. and if anyone from the department comes here and blocks the road , teach them a lesson and I can assure you noone will harm you," Tawqeer said.

The J&K is currently heading for Lok Sabha polls and State Assembly elections. In the pre-poll frenzy all the major parties including National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and J&K Peoples Movement have been organising public rallies, workers meetings in various parts of the state to seek votes.

The NC leader's brazen attempts to incite violence in the viral video has irked the Twitterati who have been tagging the former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah along with the video, urging him to take the action. The NC meanwhile issued a statement saying that the statement made by its leader, Qazi Tawqeer are utterly disgraceful and that the party has nothing to do with his remarks. And that the personal opinion of the leader doesn't represent the voice of the party. However, no action has been initiated against the leader.

Watch the video here: