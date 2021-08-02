India defeated Britain 3-1 at the Oi Hockey Stadium and reached their first Olympic semi-final since 1972 games. India will now play world champions Belgium in the next match to get their first medal in the last 41 years. While the country was in a state of joy and exuberance, the scenario was a heartwarming one inside the commentator's room. Video of Sunil Taneja and Siddharth Pandey breaking down with joy has now gone viral.

As soon as the Indian hockey team defeated Britain, the overwhelming joy and emotion could be sensed in Sunil Taneja and Siddharth Pandey's voices. And now the video has proved the rollercoaster emotional ride the match was for them as well.

"Today when Indian #Hockey team defeated Great Britain by 3-1, the commentators Sunil Taneja and Siddharth Pandey were in tears. I was watching live and could perceive the emotions from their voice but this video is just raw emotions. #TearsOfJoy #Olympics #OlympicsInHindi," wrote a user while sharing the video.

Today when Indian #Hockey team defeated Great Britain by 3-1, the commentators Sunil Taneja and Siddharth Pandey were in tears.



I was watching live and could perceive the emotions from their voice but this video is just raw emotions. ? ?#TearsOfJoy #Olympics #OlympicsInHindi pic.twitter.com/GK1nZVvlap — Ankit Lal ? (@AnkitLal) August 1, 2021

"Chak De India ! What a great moment for Indian hockey. Beating Great Britain in great fashion. First semi-final after 1972 Olympics. Maza aa gaya. Best wishes for the semis. #Hockey #Tokyo2020," Virender Sehwag wrote. Rahul Gandhi was also one of the first ones to take to Twitter and congratulate the team. He wrote, "Indian Hockey team, well played!"

Sachin Tendulkar wrote, Well done Indian Hockey Team on putting up a spectacular show of team work & commitment to reach the semi-finals. We are all cheering for you. All the best for the upcoming matches, Chak De India. #Olympics #Hockey #Tokyo2020"

Hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay wrote, "What a show Team India! #Hockey Well deserved Victory.Words fail me as I try to compose my emotions. Crossed fingers for the semifinals against #Bel Wishing my blue army the very best, you are on the threshold of making history. Good luck"