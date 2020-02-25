TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor often becomes the target of trollers, be it for her fashion sense or her controversial statements but this time the producer is in headlines for all the wrong reasons. A video of Ekta has gone viral on social media where she is seen giving away bananas to beggars outside a temple in Mumbai.

Fans have trolled Ekta for the way she is giving or we may say throwing the bananas at the beggars without even letting them touch her placing the bananas in their hands. There has been a series of comments after the video went viral, one user said, "The way u serving them, Rather don't give them its really bad just don't do it for the TRP or sake of doing it." while the other called it as, "Cheap thrills"

Check out the video here,

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms under IT scanner

Often we underestimate the value of an extra in a film, who actually make up the background and set a scene. But, remuneration in the case of extras has now become a pressing issue for producers in the industry.

In light of the current taxation policies, the Income Tax department conducted a survey of 7 companies- Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Ritesh Sidwani-Farhan Akhtar owned Excel Entertainment, Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Luv Ranjan's Luv Films, and Ajay Rai's Jar Pictures.

The report from the survey said that extras are not being charged a TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) of 10%, and are instead being charged 2%.

The 10% TDS has been applicable for 4 decades now. However, even actors and celebrities are charged 10% as they come under the category of 'skilled artistes'. Often extras are not considered 'skilled' being referred to in Hollywood as 'human props', but to the income tax officials, their appearance on screen however short, amounts to skill.