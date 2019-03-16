Independent Queensland senator William Fraser Anning has hit the headlines yet again after his controversial comments on the real reason behind the New Zealand shootings in two mosques.

In a viral video that has been doing rounds on social media, a youngster smashed an egg on Anning's head in Melbourne while the senator was speaking at a press conference. The incident happened when Anning was talking on camera and the video got captured on cameras. An angry Fraser Anning turned around and punched a young boy after he was egged at the event.

Someone has just slapped an egg on the back of Australian Senator Fraser Anning's head, who immediately turned around and punched him in the face. @politicsabc @abcnews pic.twitter.com/HkDZe2rn0X — Henry Belot (@Henry_Belot) March 16, 2019

Later, the boy was taken away by the police and an investigation is underway.

A senator from Queensland in Australia, Fraser Anning was globally criticised after blaming Christchurch mosque shooting on increasing immigration into New Zealand. Anning blamed immigrants the reason for the attack. He was slammed for his comments, which also included him saying that the growing Muslim population is behind the bloodshed. In his statement, he said that Islam is a religion equivalent to fascism.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described Anning's comments as "appalling" and "ugly" with "no place in Australia", as he announced a bipartisan motion of censure would be launched.

As many as 49 people lost their lives and 48 were injured on Friday (March 15) in the mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques.