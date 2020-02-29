In a shocking development amid the riots in Delhi, 'six boys' were found shouting the controversial slogan "desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro sa***n ko" at Rajiv Chowk metro station. The incident took place at around 10:30 on Saturday morning. A similar slogan which means "shoot the traitors" was also raised inside a train on the Delhi Metro's Blue line.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, responsible for the security of the Delhi Metro, immediately detained the miscreants. In an official tweet, CISF said, "On February 29, at about 10:25 hours, six youths were seen shouting slogans at Rajiv Chowk metro station, Delhi.

They were immediately intercepted by CISF personnel and thereafter handed over to Delhi Metro Rail Police officials for further action. Metro Rail operation remained." The detainees were later handed over to the Delhi police that is interrogating. In a statement, Delhi police said, "We have detained them at Rajiv Chowk metro police station and interrogation is being carried out."

This is happening at present in the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station .@OfficialDMRC@DelhiPolice @ANI 12:40 29th February 2020 pic.twitter.com/xoXKWEVc2R — SAMAR ABBAS (@samar_abb_as) February 29, 2020

BJP leaders behind the controversial slogan

In the run-up to the Delhi election, 'goli maro' slogan was publicly used by Union minister Anurag Thakur where he led a crowd of supporters. Since then the slogan has been raised at multiple places especially at the sites of anti-CAA protesters by pro-CAA supporters.

Several other leaders including Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma, and others have also raised hateful slogans. Notably, Delhi high court is also hearing a plea, filed by activist Harsh Mander, seeking to register of FIR against Anurag Thakur and other BJP leaders for delivering hate speech when he led the crowd to chant the "goli maro" slogan.

Quoting one of its reporters, new agency PTI reported, "The five-six men, wearing saffron T-shirts and kurta, started the sloganeering when the train was about to halt at the metro station." In fact some commuters joined the group while others recorded the whole instance.

600 arrested, 130 FIRs registered

Delhi Police have arrested 600 people in connection with the northeast Delhi violence which erupted on Sunday while 130 FIRs have been registered at various police stations, a Delhi Police spokesperson said on Friday.

The spokesperson said that "28 FIRs have been registered in the cases in which illegal possession of weapons was reported. The investigation revealed that around 600 people have been detained and all are being questioned."

The Delhi Police appealed to the people to maintain peace and ignore rumours.