On one hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is exhibiting his humane side by providing assistance to injured journalists, on the other hand, the Congress party workers visibly assaulted a photojournalist for allegedly clicking pictures of empty chairs at Congress election meeting in Tamil Nadu.

The journalist, identified as R M Muthuraj, was from a Tamil weekly magazine, was attacked by the party cadre at a public meeting that was organised to explain the Congress manifesto in Virudhunagar on Saturday (April 6) night. The photographer has suffered injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: Congress workers manhandle and thrash photojournalists who were allegedly clicking pictures of empty chairs at a public rally by the party in Virudhunagar. (06.04.2019) pic.twitter.com/epTiD9iLtK — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019

In a viral video that has been doing rounds on the internet, the Congress workers are seen manhandling the journalist and tried to snatch his camera before the party meet started. The incident happened on Saturday in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, was captured on camera. When other journalists who were present at the scene tried to intervene they were also manhandled. Later, the police had to intervene to stop the ruckus.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader SG Suryah shared the incident on social media and referred to the Congress party workers as goons. He also mocked the party for the act of its workers.

While Congress workers have been caught on camera roughing up a photographer who was just trying to do his job, Rahul Gandhi has been indulging in the drama of helping journalists who were astoundingly getting 'injured' right where and when the Congress leader is surrounded by multiple cameras.

Few days back, a video surfaced on social media that showed the Congress chief, who was on his way to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium to address an OBC convention, saw a journalist Rajinder Vyas lying injured on the roadside near the Humayun Road. Gandhi reportedly stopped his convoy and got the injured scribe into his vehicle and took him to AIIMS for treatment. Next, Rahul Gandhi turned into a good Samaritan helping three journalists to an ambulance after they got injured due to breaking of a barricade during his roadshow in Wayanad.