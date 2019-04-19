Hardik Patel
Hardik Patel was slapped during a public meeting in Gujarat.Twitter/ANI

Newly inducted Congress leader and Patidar champion Hardik Patel was slapped during a public meeting in Gujarat on Friday, April 19. The shocking incident happened in Gujarat's Surendranagar district during a Jan Aakrosh Sabha.

In the video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, the Patidar leader was addressing the rally when a man went up to him with a paper in his hand and attacked him.

The attack on Hardik Patel comes a day after BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao had a shoe hurled at him while he was addressing a press meet at the BJP headquarter in New Delhi.

According to reports, the man who slapped him has been detained but he is yet to be identified.

Hardik Patel
Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel had joined the Congress a couple of days ago.Twitter

25-year-old Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel will contest the Lok Sabha 2019 election from Jamnagar on a Congress ticket after joining the party on March 12.

Gujarat will go to polls on April 23. The results will be announced on May 23.