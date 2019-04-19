Newly inducted Congress leader and Patidar champion Hardik Patel was slapped during a public meeting in Gujarat on Friday, April 19. The shocking incident happened in Gujarat's Surendranagar district during a Jan Aakrosh Sabha.

In the video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, the Patidar leader was addressing the rally when a man went up to him with a paper in his hand and attacked him.

The attack on Hardik Patel comes a day after BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao had a shoe hurled at him while he was addressing a press meet at the BJP headquarter in New Delhi.

According to reports, the man who slapped him has been detained but he is yet to be identified.

25-year-old Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel will contest the Lok Sabha 2019 election from Jamnagar on a Congress ticket after joining the party on March 12.

Gujarat will go to polls on April 23. The results will be announced on May 23.