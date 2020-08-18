The Beirut blast on August 4th earlier this month was a horrifying disaster that left 300,000 people homeless in Lebanon. The disaster caused by the explosion of 2,750 tonnes of improperly stored ammonium nitrate will be one nobody will quite recover from.

Even as the explosion happened, many visuals were put forward from the blast, in Beirut. The two explosions left the city in a state of panic and emergency. Now, a video claiming to be the closest yet to the site of destruction has made its way onto social media.

Closest video to the Beirut blast, claims internet

A lot of videos have been circulated showing the blast, previously another video taken from the apartment opposite the port. However, a new video has been making the rounds on social media. This video seems to be taken very close to the site of the explosion.

In the latest video, which seems to be taken by a man, a few people seem to be standing ahead of him all recording the blast taking place a little way away. However, soon, a loud sound of the next explosion is heard, as the explosion takes place and a cloud of smoke erupts the camera switches angles quickly as we see the man is running.

The video is being shared on Twitter and YouTube as netizens have pointed out that this might be the closest video to the site of the explosion. The Beirut blast is one of the most tragic events to occur in 2020 and has shaken the world, as one of the most power non-nuclear explosions in the history of the world.