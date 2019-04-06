In a viral video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, a circus lion suddenly attacked its trainer during a performance in front of a large audience of children and parents in Lugansk, Ukraine. The shocking moment was captured and shared on social media platforms.
The terrifying video showed how the lion pounced on its trainer, leaving it up to the audience to interpret - what happens next?
The big cat managed to overpower a well-known 32-year-old trainer, Hamada Kouta. However, the whole episode ended on a better note as the trainer fought off the lion and took back control of the situation, maintaining the status quo. The handler's arm, leg and back were mauled and clawed before he managed to fight the animal off.
This freaking video will take your breath away. Watch it below:
Интернет дал возможность прежде всего идиотам выражать публично своё мнение! Вот уже второй день я обдумываю выкладывать это видео или нет,но поняв,что когда нибудь оно все равно попадёт в Сеть и наверняка будет смонтировано,прокомментировано не компетентными идиотами ( #зоошиза рулит✊) я все таки решился выложить его. Это произошло на днях в Луганске(ЛНР). На видео дрессировщик из Египта Хамада Кута @hamadakoutaofficial ! Лев просто решил атаковать и такое бывает в нашей профессии!?♂️ Он надеялся,что подключатся и другие,но львиный коллектив не поддержал его в этой идеи! Лев нанёс дрессировщику несколько ран на ногах,руках и спине,но в буквальном смысле уже на следующий день они снова выступали вместе на манеже Луганска и эти гастроли продолжаются прямо сейчас!? П.С. а теперь для провокаторов : ну,и где ваши хваленые шокеры,почему животное не обколотое, где забитые животные,которые в панике выполняют все приказы дрессировщика?Откуда взялись раны на теле артиста (клыки и когти видимо забыли удалить)??? К сожалению,но только такие видео могут доказать ВАШЕ ПОСТОЯННОЕ ВРАНЬЁ!!! Это НАША ПРОФЕССИЯ и это МУЖСКАЯ РАЗБОРКА,в которой победил Сильный Духом Человек ХАМАДА КУТА ??? #луганск#лнр#хамадакута #цирк#чп#такоебывает#нашапрофессия#circusaroundtheworld #circus#lionattack #lion#circusartist #египет#нападениельва#дежурнаячасть
This video has been viewed and shared thousands of times on social media by netizens. Kouta, who escaped the attack with no major injuries, was quoted as saying by the Metro: "The lion jumped at me and bit me - but thank God, not on my neck. He immediately let me go. My back, arm and leg were hurt.
"I called up one lion, and the second one attacked me from the front." He also stated that the attack did not stop the show, and only occurred because the circus lions were unsettled after arriving at a new location. "The most important thing for me is to see children in the audience. Of course, I was covered in blood, but I asked everybody to calm down, and started the performance all over again, from the beginning."
The incident has prompted many animal welfare organisations like Big Cat Rescue and Animal Defenders International to ask for a ban on big cats performing in circuses. A woman who was watching the circus along with her two children said, "My heart stopped when the lion pounced at the trainer."