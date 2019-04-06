In a viral video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, a circus lion suddenly attacked its trainer during a performance in front of a large audience of children and parents in Lugansk, Ukraine. The shocking moment was captured and shared on social media platforms.

The terrifying video showed how the lion pounced on its trainer, leaving it up to the audience to interpret - what happens next?

The big cat managed to overpower a well-known 32-year-old trainer, Hamada Kouta. However, the whole episode ended on a better note as the trainer fought off the lion and took back control of the situation, maintaining the status quo. The handler's arm, leg and back were mauled and clawed before he managed to fight the animal off.

This freaking video will take your breath away. Watch it below:

This video has been viewed and shared thousands of times on social media by netizens. Kouta, who escaped the attack with no major injuries, was quoted as saying by the Metro: "The lion jumped at me and bit me - but thank God, not on my neck. He immediately let me go. My back, arm and leg were hurt.

"I called up one lion, and the second one attacked me from the front." He also stated that the attack did not stop the show, and only occurred because the circus lions were unsettled after arriving at a new location. "The most important thing for me is to see children in the audience. Of course, I was covered in blood, but I asked everybody to calm down, and started the performance all over again, from the beginning."

The incident has prompted many animal welfare organisations like Big Cat Rescue and Animal Defenders International to ask for a ban on big cats performing in circuses. A woman who was watching the circus along with her two children said, "My heart stopped when the lion pounced at the trainer."