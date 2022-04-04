Jasprit Bumrah is one of the most lethal bowlers in the world and has risen to fame in no time. While the cricket fraternity is impressed with his toe-wreaking yorker and wicket-taking abilities, his unconventional bowling action has also grabbed a lot of limelight. In a fresh video doing the rounds on social media, Australian spinner Nic Maddinson was seen imitating an Indian pacer during a Sheffield Shield game.

In the video, which is shared by Cricket Australia on Twitter, the slow left-arm spinner was seen channelising his inner Bumrah during a Test match between Western Australia and Victoria at WACA Ground in Perth. The incident occurred during 160th over of West Australia's innings when Nic Maddinson left everyone in splits after copying Jasprit Bumrah's orthodox bowling action. Watching Maddinson imitating Bumrah, commentators and his teammates laughed around, and the video immediately went viral.

After being invited to bat first, Western Australia scored 386 runs in their first innings and was able to gain a crucial 80-run lead as Victoria was bundled out for 306 in their first innings. WA carried on their super form in the second innings as well and declared their innings on 400/7. Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman and Aaron Hardie reached a three-figure mark each in the match, while Will Sutherland was the lone bowler to take a five-wicket haul.

Speaking of Bumrah, he is currently representing Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League and craving a single win in the tournament so far. However, Burmah could not be delivered an impressive spell in the season's opener against Delhi Capitals as he conceded 42-runs in 3.2 overs, but India's vice-captain bounced back strongly in the second game and clinched three crucial wickets in the game against Rajasthan Royals. Despite, Bumrah's exceptional spell, Mumbai Indians could not win the match and have suffered a consecutive loss in the league. Mumbai Indians will now cross swords with Kolkata Knight Riders on April 6th at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.