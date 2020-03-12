Shah Rukh Khan has on many occasions proved that he is the MVP in dealing with the media. That's what makes his interviews all the more fun. King Khan is known for witty replies and his sarcastic sense of humour.

Here are some of the best replies Bollywood's Badshah has given the media. Surely, there will be more instances to come, where Shah Rukh Khan teaches a thing or two about comebacks and replies.

8 best replies Shah Rukh Khan gave the media

Leaving the media speechless is an oxymoron. Shah Rukh Khan has proved it's possible, with his responses and being quick in answering some of the hardest questions, the actor shows us that even the media aren't as smart as they think.

1. When he told the media about the lullabies Kajol's children listen to

During the press meet for Dilwale, the actor told the media about the changes in Kajol's life, "Earlier when Kajol was at home the kids listened to, 'Lulla Lulla Lori Doodh ki Katori' now Ajay sings 'Atha Maaji Satakli' to them. The lullabies have changed but otherwise, it's all the same." How would anyone respond to that?

2. When he opened up about his and Kajol's 'palang thod' chemistry

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen chemistry is the stuff legends are made of. Well, Shah Rukh Khan shared his views on the same during the promotions for Dilwale telling Kajol, "There's a question Urvi asks that, Ranbir and Deepika have said that our chemistry is beyond palang-thod," He pauses, as the journalist clarifies that it's a scale that the younger actors are rating the two on, where 'palang-thod' is the highest.

Meanwhile, Kajol is us as she laughs. Shah Rukh Khan with a deadpan expression says, "That much even I know, I just look gentle, but I am not gentle." He goes on to say, "Look, we're both married, don't talk to us about these things." Then he adds, "We don't know if our chemistry is Khidki-thod or palang-thod, we never even thought about it, or ghar-thod...Just because we don't have this thought in our mind it seems more natural. But, having said that I think both of them are fantastic too. Now, whether they can break the bed or not? I don't know, but they're solid."

3. When Shah Rukh Khan made us rethink the philosophy behind rebirth and gave women some solid advice

The media can ask incredible questions. At another event Shah Rukh Khan was asked what he would like to be in his next life, his response is iconic, "What would you like to be in your next life? Will you become a crocodile? You'll only want to become what you are right now."

At the same event, Shah Rukh Khan left women with some food for thought, "I would like to tell all the ladies, don't give up your day job for a night husband." Take a bow.

4. When Shah Rukh Khan caught a reporter's slip

A reporter once asked Shah Rukh Khan about his opinion on being called King Khan by Salman Khan but referred to Salman as a "famous star." The actor didn't let it slide, "You don't have the guts to take his name, what are you asking my opinion for?" Well, mic drop. The reporter panics and begins shouting Salman Khan repeatedly and the actor flips it around for him, "Heard it, friend, how many times will you shout it out?" Well, the reporter lost his shining moment.

5. When King Khan embarrassed a reporter outright

Every once in a while a reporter may ask a question that has no answer, but Shah Rukh Khan is the king of this game. At the promotions, for Happy New Year, the actor was asked about a kissing scene in the film. Before really answering the question the actor makes an observation, "You guys can become so happy with so little."

6. When he made a major foot in the mouth moment look intentional

At another promotional event with Boman Irani, when they had to change and come back he tells the media, "Nothing, we'll go backstage get naked and come back." Boman Irani also quick to catch on draws attention to it, "Get naked?" The actor tries to save it, "We'll change and come back." But, Boman Irani doesn't let it go, "Shah Rukh, enough of this nanga-panga nonsense." Well, if anybody could make a mistake look suave, it's Shah Rukh Khan.

7. When his sarcasm could kill

The actor at a promotional event with Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan had a genuine request for a reporter, "Do one thing, after the show, what you've drunk, give me some too, please. I'm having a lot of fun! I also want to have as much fun as you are having right now!" The question is, was his request met?

8. When he told us what AbRam thought about Shah Rukh Khan's films with Kajol

At the Dilwale promotions, Shah Rukh Khan revealed what AbRam thought of his film when he was watching scenes from it with his father in Hyderabad, "Whatever portion of the film is edited, Rohit shows us at night, that time AbRam was also in Hyderabad. In one or two places where Rohit was saying that was seriously and genuinely difficult to shoot, obviously I wasn't doing the stunts but in the end, I also do get hurt. He (AbRam) thought it was because of Kajol in that scene. So, when he saw her, he said "Papa toot gaya, papa toot gaya." So he was very disturbed with her. That's when I realised, he was suspicious of our pairing, that if he comes with Kajol then his father will break. But, he liked the picture." All's well that ends well we suppose.

Watch the entire compilation here:

We just hope Shah Rukh Khan never loses this edge.