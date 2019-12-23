Taimur Ali Khan, who is known as Baby Tim, is much more famous than his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Being the youngest celebrity in town, he is often papped at the airport, with mommy Kareena or at his play dates. Baby Tim's cute snaps are flooded all over the internet and are too adorable to be missed! As Taimur has turned three, he still hasn't failed to make headlines. Taimur is often seen greeting the paps as 'Hi' or 'Bye'.

International Business Times brings to you 5 times when Taimur Ali Khan made headlines!

Taimur Ali Khan told the paps 'excuse me'

One of the most adorable moment was when Chote Nawab Taimur Ali Khan told the paps 'excuse me' at Esha Deol's and Bharat Takhtani's daughter, Radhya's second birthday party in October this year. This was the cutest moment for everyone and the video went viral in no time.

Taimur Ali Khan recites Mangal Murti Morya'

During the time of Ganesh Chaturti, Taimur's video went viral when we saw the Lil munchkin reciting 'Mangal Murti Morya'. The toddler looked cute in traditional white kurta-pajama.

Baby Tim's mood swings!

Taimur is always seen playing out with his toys or seen holding something. During Diwali, we saw him fiercely clutching his firecrackers, and when the paps came to click him he shouted 'No', after much insistence from his mother Bebo, Tim cutely wished the photogs 'Happy Diwali'.

Taimur Ali Khan snapped at paps says, 'I will not do it'

Taimur's recent outing at Chandigarh where he was with his mommy Kareena was seen in off mood as when he was playing and soon came the paps Tim said 'I will not do it'

When Taimur ringed his birthday, not with a hulk cake!

Baby Tim turned three and he has requested his mommy for a hulk cake, however, the recent pics and videos showed him cutting a snow-white cake with a Santa Claus, we winder where his Christmas cake went.

There are few more videos and pics of baby Tim that have surfaced throughout the year and needless to say Taimur is one of the trendiest kid in B-town!