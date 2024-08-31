'Waste of time and money': Netizens unhappy as Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk's Bad Newz available for rent on Amazon Prime Videos

Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, was released in theatres on July 19, 2024, the romantic comedy received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, it was Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk's screen presence that was also lauded on average by the movie-goers. Some found that the chemistry was not up to the mark, some called it bore and snoozefest.

Bad Newz OTT Release: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk's hit comedy now available for rent

Bad Newz sheds light on a rare pregnancy condition known as heteropaternal superfecundation. This phenomenon, where a woman carries twins from different biological fathers, is as intriguing as it is uncommon. In the film, Tripti's pregnancy condition is heteropaternal superfecundation wherein Vicky and Ammy both are the child's father.

After a successful theatrical run, the movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, but there is a twist.

But to watch the film, viewers must rent it for a fee of Rs 349.

The streaming service has specified that rentals include 30 days to start watching the video and 48 hours to finish once it has been started.

Hindi film #BadNewz is now available on rent on Amazon Prime Video Store. pic.twitter.com/z6nJPzvDmT — Streaming Updates (@OTTSandeep) August 29, 2024

Fans who have purchased the movie on rent aren't happy that the streaming platform has added the film to the rent list, as a lot of avid watchers already have subscriptions to Amazon Prime Videos.

A user wrote, "Watching #BadNewz. What A Waste Of Time & Money..... Such A 3rd Class Movie...."

Another mentioned, "What is the point of paying rent for a movie if we have a subscription."

Watching #BadNewz. What A Waste Of Time & Money..... Such A 3rd Class Movie.... ?? pic.twitter.com/U7EfsdsqR2 — Anand (Modi Ka Parivar) ?? (@AndyGugalia) August 30, 2024

The movie will take a month or two to be fully available for free as in without rentals.

The film also features Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role as Maa Corona, with entertaining cameo appearances by Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma.