Congratulations are in order for Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka as the couple are all set to welcome their first child in the coming months.

Drashti Dhami's cute and floral baby shower

On Saturday, the couple hosted a baby shower ceremony for the industry friends and family. Apart from soon-to-be parents Drashti and her husband. Actor Nakuul Mehta, his wife Jankee Parekh, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sunayana Fozdar and others were present.

Drashti took to her social media handle and shared a slew of pictures and videos on her Instagram stories. Drashti sported a one-shoulder blue off-shoulder dress.

In one of the pictures, Drashti and Neeraj were seen cutting a two-tier cake.

The table was decorated with blue and pink desserts.

Several pictures and videos were shared on paparazzi pages.

A section of netizens were of the view that the couple could have opted for a traditional baby shower ceremony rather. Some even pointed out that she could have worn a better outfit.

A user said, "Waste of money. Keep for child's education."

Another user wrote, "What was the need for wearing such an awful outfit."

Drashti and Neeraj announced the happy piece of news in June 2024, she shared a video in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump. They can be seen holding wine glasses and a banner with the text "Could be pink, could be blue. All we know is that we are due. October 2024. The rest of the family members are seen playing with pink and blue balloons."

Captioning the post on Instagram, the couple wrote, "In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe. Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way. #BabyKOnBoard. We can't wait for October 2024!"