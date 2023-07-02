Lip-locks and bold scenes have become quite common nowadays. It is difficult for filmmakers to film without those scenes as people look forward to watching these scenes in the theaters and OTT as well. Earlier, it used to be a taboo but now, lip-lock scenes become quite common and people do not stereotype this anymore.

Most of the hero heroines are doing these scenes without any hesitation. But twenty years ago, shooting or making even a kissing scene in Indian movies is beyond impossible. Imagine actors doing a lip-lock scene.... two decades ago not in a movie but in a daily soap.

Such a lip lock is a big shock in a serial. But Bollywood's senior actress Neena Gupta did a kissing scene in a serial many years ago. She revealed that she washed her mouth with Dettol after the scene as it was very uncomfortable for her. Talking about the same during the promotions of her recent project Lust Stories -2, the actress shared this experience.

"As an actress, you have to do all kinds of scenes. Sometimes you have to get down in the mud if you have to. Sometimes you have to stand for hours in the scorching sun. Almost two decades ago, I acted in a serial with Dilip Dhawan. In one of the scenes, a lip kiss scene was shot on us. It is believed to be the first lip-lock scene in the history of Indian television. I didn't sleep the whole night after I did that scene," she said.

Adding it further, "We are acquaintances. He is handsome. But that has nothing to do with those circumstances. Because I was not mentally and physically ready to do that scene. I was very nervous to do that scene. Some people can't do comedy.. some people can't shed tears in front of the camera. I told myself that I liked it and did that scene. But as soon as the scene was over, I washed my mouth with Dettol. It made me feel very embarrassed," said Neena.