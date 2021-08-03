Waseem Amrohi came forward to help people crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Dubai & Abu Dhabi

He says he was devastated to see the worsening condition of daily wage workers and labourers struggling to get any help. He said he was already doing a plethora of social work for a long period of time, but was even more active with his activities during the pandemic phase by becoming a helping hand to the lives of the underprivileged.

A digital & movie marketing maven was committed to sharing kindness & his digital insights to the vulnerable and less informed community by helping them become employable.

Also, he helped them with a source of income, food, groceries, and with a much - needed emotional support too. A free vaccination drive campaign was initiated by him in Dubai & Abu Dhabi to help & encourage the underprivileged community to get the jab as quickly as possible, to get inoculated against the coronavirus, he claims.

Late Syed Ateequl Hasan, his father, played an important role in shaping the compassionate personality of his son. Loss of his doting father around last year in COVID time made him extremely deep-rooted towards humankind.

Talking about his accolades, he is also COO of Anza Investment, a Dubai- based investment firm, and a group of companies of his Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nehayan.

In addition to this, he is also an award-winning digital marketer and expert advertiser.