Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Actress Shamita Shetty was reportedly verbally abused and her driver was smacked on his face after a motorist rammed their vehicle in Thane on Tuesday, January 29.

A case has been registered against the motorist and two of his friends under sections 279, 323, 504, 506 and 427 of the Indian Penal code, the Times of India reported.

According to the actress' driver, he had stopped the car to inspect the damage when the accused picked up a fight, slapped and threatened him. The incident took place at around 1.30 pm when the actress was in Thane for some personal work.

Meanwhile, Shamita is currently seen fighting over her fears in Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, the shoot of which was over a few months ago. Shilpa Shetty's sister entered the show as a wild card contestant and is competing against some of the strong celebrity contestants including Vikas Gupta, Zain Imam, Aly Gony and Bharti Singh.

The show is currently one of the top three shows of Indian television in terms of its TRP ratings.

Shamita Shetty/Instagram

In another case, actress Zareen Khan was nearly molested and mobbed during her visit to Aurangabad in December last year. The actress was in the city for a store launch and after wrapping up the event, her car got mobbed by a crowd of more than 50 people.

Trying to take due advantage of the situation, some perverts tried to touch her inappropriately. However, in Zareen's case, she strongly retaliated to the crowd's shameful behaviour by pushing the perverts away and even slapping some of them who tried to grope her.