Rangoli Chandel is one celebrity who is no more recognised as Kangana Ranaut's sister but to put forth her opinions and views for every other controversy and statement made by other celebs. Recently, Neena Gupta made a blasting statement by saying that you must not get involved with married men considering she made that mistake in her life and her daughter Masaba Gupta too happened to divorce her ex who was a married man.

In this context Rangoli Chandel in no time had her say on Neena Gupta's tweet, she wrote, "Magar Neena ji if he says FO toh thode mein choote,agar uski wife ko pata chal gaya aur usne he pehle divorce de diya aur married ladke ka rich father bole tujhe ek kaudi nahin milegi agar mere grandchildren mujhe chhod ke gaye, phir woh ladka aape case karke aapko jhootha (cont)."

Her next tweet reads, "Cont.sabit karke jail mein dalne ki koshish karega, mentally imbalance bolke future kharab kar dega, yeh toh kuch nahin kuch aise cases mein jab ladkiyaan pregnant ho jati hain toh unke murders tak kar diye jate hain, toh young girls pls know there is only darkness on this path."

Rangoli, without mentioning anyone's names narrated her sister's ordeal that she had to go through in her relationship with her exes. Even though she didn't take Hrithik's name but her tweet hinted towards her ex-boyfriend Hrithik Roshan.

In fact, Rangoli in her tweet also mentioned that in such cases the girl ends up getting pregnant and is blamed for everything ruining her life. With this statement of Rangoli "kuch aise cases mein jab ladkiyaan pregnant ho jati hain toh unke murders tak kar diye jate hain, toh young girls pls know there is only darkness on this path." is she hinting at Kangana's pregnancy when she was in relationship with her exes?

Well, nothing of this has ever been reported or spoken about, only the Ranaut sisters know it better. We can just go by what Rangoli mentioned in her tweet.