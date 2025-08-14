This Independence Day weekend is filled with fun and films. Today, August 14, 2025, two films have been released in cinema halls, the first one being Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, which is clashing with Rajinikanth's Coolie, which also stars Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance.

On the very first day, both films saw hordes of moviegoers thronging to theatres and watching their favorite stars on-screen.

The show timings have been increased, and the first show begins as early as 4 a.m., so that fans can watch the film at any time in cinema halls. Fans have crowded the theaters, and it feels like a celebration on the streets and inside cinema halls. Several videos and photos of fans dancing, hooting, and whistling in theatres have gone viral.

New mommy Kiara Advani's beachwear scenes have created a rage as fans are seen loving her act.

Take a look at videos and photos from inside the theatre.

And now, coming back to War 2, the film picks up from where War (2019) left off. War 2 sees Hrithik Roshan return as Kabir Dhaliwal, now a rogue agent operating outside the system. Enter Jr NTR, who plays the fierce spy Vikram, tasked with hunting Kabir down.

There's action, drama, fiery face-offs, steamy lip-locks, and Kiara turning up the heat in swimwear, flaunting her hourglass figure.

About the film

Hrithik channels intense patriotism. Kiara Advani doesn't have much to offer, but is seen packing high-octane punches and gunshots in an army uniform.

However, netizens on social media were outraged over Kiara's beachwear scenes and numerous lip-locks. Many weren't impressed with Hrithik and Kiara's chemistry and romance. They were of the view that the duo lacked spark and that the jarring age difference was very much evident.

Fans waved flags with Jr. NTR's face to show their support for the film.

War 2 has sparked a flurry of responses from audiences, with fans offering mixed reactions following its release. While many have praised the film's high-octane action sequences and star-studded cast, others feel it is Thugs of Hindostan for YRF.

Both scenes are from one movie, #War2. This is a disrespect toward the uniform, and we should not normalize it.

One fan wrote, "I'm just left speechless, what a movie #War2 never a dull moment, full action packed until the end.@iHrithik couldn't take my eyes off you. #HrithikRoshan #JrNTR enjoyed seeing him in his role. Must watch movie in theatre. Blockbuster loading."

First Disaster Loading For Spy Universe.

Another wrote, "#War2Review: TERRIBLE! #War2 is full torture. Only loud music and slo-mo entries,that's it. Weak story, poor VFX & predictable twists. #HrithikRoshan's performance is flat; #JrNTR is fine. #War2 isn't just the worst film in the SpyUni, but it's the worst action film in recent times."

#Coolie First Half – Quite Good.

#Coolie First Half – Quite Good.

After sitting through #War2, Coolie feels like Sholay in comparison.

NTR face expressions in whole #War2 movie ?????



NTR face expressions in whole #War2 movie ?????

How can you watch this face for 3 hours ?

The next user wrote, "Both scenes are from one movie, #War2. This is a disrespect toward the uniform, and we should not normalize it."

The next one wrote, "A thunderous clash of ideologies between 2 alpha titans erupts into an epic battle of wills, only for fate to turn the tables in the final moments. With high-octane action, powerhouse performances & a twist that leaves u stunned,#War2 is a epic entertainer.."

War 2 is full of action and thrill! ? Hrithik is stylish as ever, NTR Jr. is full of energy, Anil Kapoor is classy, and Kiara is amazing with beauty and power. A true blockbuster from start to end! ??



#War2Review #HrithikRoshan #KiaraAdvani #AnilKapoor #JrNTR pic.twitter.com/oYGLShr35l — Vivek Keshwani (@i_amvivek_) August 14, 2025

The next one said, "It's okay to be on the chubbier side for a leading man; forced shirtless scenes with bad VFX only add to the humiliation. Just saying. #War2Review.."

Many trolled Jr NTR for his facial expressions

A user wrote, "NTR face expressions in the whole #War2 movie..How can you watch this face for 3 hours?"

Is this a morphed pic or they actually used VFX on Jr NTR's body? ?

Bro ? this scene looks like the VFX team used an expired Photoshop trial. The lighting doesn't match, the skin texture feels copy-pasted, and the abs look like they came straight out of a 2010 video game cutscene #War2 #War2Review 1/10 for this ??.