Rishi Kapoor's death left Bollywood stunned. Many of his co-stars and friends from the industry are still wrapping their heads around his parting. His loss truly left a mark on the industry. Actors have been paying their respects and sharing their memories of the star on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan paid a musical tribute to the actor on Instagram with a heart-warming video of the actor and their shared photos. He lent his voice to the song in the video, Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam. The internet found the video a touching tribute to the actor who brought smiles to so many faces.

Amitabh Bachchan's tribute to the late Rishi Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted about the sad demise of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor earlier this week. Following the funeral, the world is still reeling under the news and so is the Bollywood industry that has witnessed another huge loss, Irrfan Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram yesterday to share a musical composition with a heartfelt photomontage as a tribute to his friend and co-star Rishi Kapoor. The video is captioned, "Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam...Tum rahe na tum, Hum rahe na hum..." describing the loss.

Fans have taken to the video for the touching emotions and Amitabh Bachchan's voice. There is no doubt that Rishi Kapoor will be truly missed. Today, the actor also shared a tribute to Irrfan Khan on Twitter of a song from Piku.

... nothing could be a better ode to Irfaan than this music piece , the theme of PIKU .. there is but a softer slower paced version .. and that just fills the heart up .. ! ? https://t.co/XuOa9TmZG7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

The actor has also been sharing photos with Rishi Kapoor recalling the camaraderie they shared. The two actors were seen in 102 Not Out recently where they lit up the screen as a father-son duo.