All the Arjun Kapoor fans are having a gala time as the actor is constantly keeping his fans entertained through his engaging posts. The prankster of Bollywood is not missing even a single opportunity to make his fans laugh amidst the time of the pandemic.

His light and funny posts and hilarious comments on co-stars picture are enough to make anybody laugh and find a silver lining amid these hard times. After teasing Deepika Padukone and calling Katrina Kaif 'Kantaben 2.0' on her posts, Arjun recently trolled Aditya Roy Kapoor for his sweeping post captioned as Plan B.

Not only his comments but his funny posts and Instagram stories have has also been making the headlines. Being quarantined, Bollywood divas have been sharing many sharing their beauty secrets with the fans.

Joining the bandwagon, Arjun Kapoor has also shared a series of pictures with a mask on his face. The actor can be seen applying a mask around his T zone and posted a video with his goofy images. The post was supported with a hilarious caption that read, "आप सोच रहे होंगे क्या है मेरी निखरी त्वचा का राज़ ??? ‍♂️ कुछ नहीं बस थोड़ा अलग वाला मास्क ।।। " (Translation: You must be thinking about the secret behind my glowing skin? It's nothing but a different kind of mask.)

Check out the video!

And taking the perfect opportunity, Katrina retaliated Arjun's trolls and wrote "Looking Fresh" sarcastically on his post. As a location of his image, Arjun mentioned, "Adventures in self-isolation". Actors have been sharing the glimpse of their personal lives amidst the lockdown. As of now, the lockdown will be lifted after April 14. All the international fights have also been cancelled till that date.

Many shoots have been cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak with included the schedule of Arjun's upcoming movie. Arjun was shooting with Rakul Preet when the news poured in about the major coronavirus outbreak. Stars have been in quarantine even before the announcement of the lockdown. Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming movie 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' starring the Ishqaade pair Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra was supposed to release this month but the date has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.