Want to become a successful social media influencer? Take some cues from Sejal Jain aka 'GlamProtocol'

Social media has become an inseparable part of everyone's life. Especially in these last two years, we have seen the true potential of the internet. The audience is well-versed with consuming better content as they have got myriad options over the world wide web. With each passing day, platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter are gaining new users. This has helped many social media influencers grow over the webspace. But what does it take to become a well-known influencer? One of the internet's prominent personalities Sejal Jain gives some useful insights for all the budding influencers.

It is a well-known fact that influencers have the ability to impact a wider audience in maximising the reach of any product or service. On top of it, even brands use social media to communicate their message to the target audience. Sejal Jain, popularly known by the name 'Glam Protocol' on Instagram jots down some important cues for all the budding creators and influencers.

The first and foremost thing as suggested by her for any influencer is to pick up a niche. "When you define yourself with your content, the right audience will eventually follow you. It is best to pick two or three fields and become a master in it", she says. Another important attribute as per the influencer is to establish a proper Instagram aesthetic. A popular saying in Hindi says, "Jo dikhta hai, wahi bikta hai." she while highlighting it said that aesthetic includes look-and-feel, layout and the colour of the page. "It is the first thing your audience will notice. So make sure the aesthetic appeal of your page helps you in garnering great traction."

Besides this, she emphasizes the need for curating content that is high on quality and is relatable to the audience. Elaborating about it, she went on to say that the audience loves content that they can resonate with. After all, serving the audience with what they want is of utmost importance. Last but not the least, she stated that influencers must capitalize on the latest market and social media trends. "Moment marketing has done wonders, and if creators create interesting content they can become an overnight sensation", she added.

A physiotherapist by profession, she has deep-dived into the field of content creation with fashion, travel and lifestyle as her niche. Starting her career as a blogger, she bagged an array of TV ads and attracted numerous brand collaborations. The influencer had earlier been a part of the music video titled 'Dil Toh Aisa Hai'. Making her acting debut with the song, she is all set to working in the OTT space, mainly in web series and shows.