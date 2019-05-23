Simon Newton, a former body-guard of popular celebs and now an actor, wants to work in Bollywood. He dreams to be part of Salman Khan starrer Bodygaurd, if the producers want to release a sequel to the super hit movie.

"I have acted in many English movies. Now I want to work in Bollywood movies as Indian Industry has been popular around the world. I have been body-guard to many celebs, and now I am keen to do Salman Khans' Bodyguard if the makers decide to release its sequel," Simon said in a statement.

In recent years, Simon has also been part of high budget Hollywood blockbusters like Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Green Zone, and Final Score where he doubled as Dave Bautista. Simon has also been an active and notable addition to many men fashion shoots since 2016.

Simon talking about his security service said that providing private security services to celebrities and high profile businesses is not an easy task. It needs persistent courage, planning, and implementation to ensure security remains impregnable. Now he runs one of the finest private security companies in the United Kingdom.

Simon served as part of the British Military during the 2000s and mastered the skills of security and manoeuvre of high-risk situations. He also was the preferred choice of British Foreign and Commonwealth Office as Close Protection Officer in Afghanistan. Later, he was tasked as Ship Security Officer by an American Oil Company KBR to help protect their Crude Oil and LPG tankers across the Indian Ocean from pirates and external threats.

After his return from Afghanistan and the Middle East, Simon started his career as a private bodyguard, leading to the creation of Askari Secure Ltd. in 2009. In the past decade, Askari Secure has become one of the leading private security companies operating from the heart of London serving a variety of clients in diverse industries.

Many of his well-known private security engagements include bodyguard services for Michael Jackson, Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, and recently Bella Hadid.